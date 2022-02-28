Small margin, big win

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

How can a 1-0 win be seen as big?

That’s how it felt at an intense, emotional and hostile Goodison Park on Saturday for Manchester City. Big.

In a title race that has suddenly been thrust upon us again, City got over the line to take a big three points. Just.

Yes, there was some fortune involved. Rodri’s handball in the penalty area - blasted by many from the opposition for not being given - helped the Blues but was also a demonstration of how they ground out the win.

Three seasons ago, when also locked in a title race with Liverpool, City won 14 of their last 14 to take the title on the final day. In that run they beat Burnley with goalline technology awarding Sergio Aguero a goal that day. That was critical. And Everton very much had the same feeling.

The Toffees had their chances and came close. Threatening Ederson on numerous occasions, they couldn’t take them. Add into it the battling nature of the game. Everton’s players didn’t give the Blues a moment’s rest.

City still have to face the other team from Merseyside, but they’ll take them on at home. That game will feel bigger, and have the build-up around it, but it might not be as hardy as this one was.