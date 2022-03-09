Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is short of players for the second leg of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.

City go into the game with a 5-0 lead from the first leg in Portugal.

Oleksandr Zinchenko may start for City, who are without the suspended Kyle Walker, while Joao Cancelo is ill and Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias are injured.

"We have only 14 players available. We have three defenders, so we have to adapt," said Guardiola.

Who makes your City XI?