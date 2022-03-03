Your thoughts on the sale of Chelsea

We have been asking you for your reaction to Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club.

Here are some of your thoughts so far:

Kevin: I'm 63 and have supported Chelsea since the mid 60s, long before Roman came. He has done wonders with the club and brought success which I am truly grateful for but my support won't waiver when he has gone - true supporters will be there no matter what.

Andrew: I didn't realise he's loaned Chelsea £1.5bn. How is that possible under FFP and if he writes it off, how is that allowed?

David: Before his visa issues he would regularly attend Stamford Bridge. When in the USA on business he would frequently attend bars in Manhattan, sitting and talking with Chelsea USA fan clubs as they watch the game on TV.

Ben: I'm 28 and I remember the day Abramovich bought the club. I was devastated. Not because of Abramovich, but because Zola left the same week. I was too young to know what Abramovich would mean for us. But, to be fair, I don't think anyone could have predicted quite how successful we would become.

