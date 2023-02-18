Liam Fox insists he's still the man to take United forward after a fourth straight Premiership defeat that leaves them rooted to the foot of the table.

"It was a real sore one to take," the head coach tells BBC Scotland. "I think the players worked exceptionally hard to get back into the game. We get back into it with a moment of magic from Dylan Levitt, then we basically throw the point away. We're all a bit sore, but that's where we are.

"We're all in this together. It was the wrong decision and were punished for it. We understand we're in a difficult situation with the run of results, but we're still fighting. We've got some huge games coming up.

"Just because things get a wee bit difficult, that's when people stand up, and that's what I'll be doing."