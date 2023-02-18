Adam Millington, BBC Sport

Fulham may have emerged victorious against Brighton but Marco Silva will have been left with little to be inspired by in the way that his side responded to Aleksandar Mitrovic's absence.

The Serbian, Fulham's top scorer with 11 goals across his 19 Premier League games, wasn't in the squad on Saturday due to a minor injury.

And the Lilywhites appeared toothless in the final third without their focal point, Bobby Reid looking isolated at the head of the attacking line.

Harry Wilson, who came in for Mitrovic, did little to inspire his side's attack as Fulham were left retreating into their own half in the face of relentless Brighton pressure.

Manor Solomon provided late solace for the West London club with a well-taken finish to snatch three points for his side, but the prevalence of Fulham's attacking issues will outshine their result.