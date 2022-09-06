Ajax v Rangers: Commentator's notes

By Alasdair Lamont, BBC Scotland commentator in Amsterdam

The best gauge of how good Ajax are comes from the team Rangers eliminated to get to the hallowed Champions League group stage – PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax pipped PSV to the Eredivisie title by two points last season, but were beaten 5-3 at home by the same opponents in the season-opening Super Cup, albeit after Calvin Bassey had been sent off on his debut.

So it seems fair to assume there is not a great difference in quality between the side Rangers will face on Wednesday and the one they consigned to the Europa League a fortnight ago, which should give travelling fans a degree of optimism about a positive result.

There has been a fair amount of transfer activity at Ajax over the summer, most notably the eye-watering sales of Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United to reunite with their former boss Erik ten Hag.

Replacements have come in and history tells us that Ajax have a good track record in replacing departing superstars.

In Bassey and Steven Bergwijn, for instance, they look to have invested wisely. And a 100% record from their opening five league games suggests the transition to new manager Alfred Schreuder has been a pretty seamless one.