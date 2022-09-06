Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?

By Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland in Amsterdam

So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?

Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers.

Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted the Ibrox side are 1% more likely to finish at least second in their section with Liverpool, Ajax and Napoli than Celtic are in a pot with Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig.

However, before anyone gets carried away, Rangers' chances sit at 17%, compared to 16% for Ange Postecoglou's team.