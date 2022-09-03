BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez

After half an hour of this contest, with just one shot at goal, this looked like being a forgettable contest.

But then the game sparked into life as Cheickou Kouyate’s header and Brennan Johnson’s penalty gave Nottingham Forest a 2-0 half-time lead.

Just a week ago, Bournemouth had been humiliated 9-0 by Liverpool and they looked to be heading for another defeat here, before turning the match around in incredible fashion.

Philip Billings’ thumping long range drive and Dominic Solanke’s acrobatic effort pulled the Cherries back to 2-2, before Jaidon Anthony scored the winner late on.

Caretaker boss Gary O’Neil now has a draw and victory since the sacking of Scott Parker on Tuesday.

Asked if he wants the job full-time, O’Neil said: "I still haven't considered it, just desperate to get as many points for the club as I can. My thoughts are now on getting ready for Brighton. Let's get the boys in and get to work."