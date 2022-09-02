Tottenham v Fulham: Team news

Tottenham pair Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur have been passed fit.

Romero is back in training following a groin issue, while Bentancur has been observing concussion protocol after being forced off against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Fulham's on-loan defender Shane Duffy is back after missing the midweek game against parent club Brighton.

Deadline-day signings Willian, Dan James, Carlos Vinicius and Layvin Kurzawa await their debuts.

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon remain out with knee problems.

