S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Senior figures at Wolves will be keeping across events in Sevilla tonight.

Julen Lopetegui is under pressure at the La Liga club after a dismal start to the season, which leaves them a point above the relegation zone.

Defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Spain would almost certainly mean a Champions League group stage exit and strengthen calls for Lopetegui to be sacked.

Wolves came close to appointing the 56-year-old in the early stages of Fosun's ownership but he turned them down to take the Spain job.

Their interest remains though and if Lopetegui was to get sacked, it would significantly increase his chances of replacing Bruno Lage at Molineux.