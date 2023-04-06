Newcastle are unbeaten in all 15 of their Saturday 3pm Premier League games under Eddie Howe (W9 D6), a run which started with a 3-3 draw against Brentford in November 2021.

Brentford have lost just once at home in the Premier League this season and are unbeaten in their last 10 at the Gtech Community Stadium (W5 D5) since a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in September.