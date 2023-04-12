"I told Bill Shankly I needed to think about moving to Liverpool. That was a lie - I knew I was going to Manchester United."

In 1973, Lou Macari was leaving Celtic and sent to England without knowing which club was signing him.

On the latest episode of BBC Scotland's Sacked In The Morning podcast, Macari reveals how he turned down Anfield for Old Trafford - and his reasons why.

"I was looking at their team and they had Kevin Keegan, John Toshack, Emlyn Hughes... household names and I thought where can I get in?" said Macari.

"Then Shankly was ferocious. I was shaking when I met him, and shaking when I shook his hand!

"He told me to watch a game (an FA Cup replay against Burnley) from the directors' box and then he would see me after.

"There was only one empty seat in the box and that was next to me - Paddy Crerand, who was assistant manager at Manchester United, came and sat in it.

"He told me not to sign but to come with him so I spent the most uncomfortable 90 minutes of my life thinking what I was going to say to Shankly!"

What was it about United that persuaded Macari to turn Liverpool down?

And which clubs was he frightened about joining as his taxi drove down the M6?

