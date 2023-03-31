Hibs v Motherwell: Team news

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell is pushing to return after a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Elie Youan is suspended while Kyle Magennis (pelvis), Martin Boyle (knee), Rocky Bushiri (ankle) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring) are all still out.

Motherwell midfielder Callum Slattery is suspended while striker Jonathan Obika misses out again with a hamstring injury.

The likes of Joe Efford, Jack Aitchison and Riku Danzaki are back training but will not necessarily be involved. Josh Morris, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.