T﻿ransfer news: Alonso emerges as United target

Manchester United target Marcus Alonso has "made his decision" on a potential transfer to Old Trafford from Barcelona, with the Red Devils seeing the 32-year-old Spaniard as a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw. (Express)

Alonso is on a United shortlist that also includes 25-year-old Chelsea and Spain full-back Marc Cucurella. (Daily Star)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, is another name on that list, but Fulham are ahead of United in the pursuit of the Spaniard. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Napoli will rival the Red Devils for Fiorentina's Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27. (Marca - in Spanish)

Bayern Munich are looking at making a loan move for United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay and the German club could allow Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, to move to Old Trafford in exchange. (Bild - in German)

