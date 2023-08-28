Manchester United target Marcus Alonso has "made his decision" on a potential transfer to Old Trafford from Barcelona, with the Red Devils seeing the 32-year-old Spaniard as a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw. (Express), external

Alonso is on a United shortlist that also includes 25-year-old Chelsea and Spain full-back Marc Cucurella. (Daily Star), external

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, is another name on that list, but Fulham are ahead of United in the pursuit of the Spaniard. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Napoli will rival the Red Devils for Fiorentina's Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27. (Marca - in Spanish), external

Bayern Munich are looking at making a loan move for United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay and the German club could allow Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, to move to Old Trafford in exchange. (Bild - in German), external

