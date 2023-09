Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest are on the verge of signing Divock Origi on loan from AC Milan.

The 28-year-old striker left Liverpool last summer as a free transfer but has not made a significant impression in Milan.

He scored 41 goals for the Reds in 175 games.

Forest have moved for the 28-year-old in a deal that will include an option to buy.

