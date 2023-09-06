Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

When you factor in the almost complete overhaul to the midfield that’s taken place during the summer, then Liverpool's excellent 10 points from 12 offers even more reason to be cheerful.

When there’s such a shift in key personnel in such a short space of time to the engine-room of the team, it can take weeks, months or even seasons for newly signed players to get to grips with life at a new club, in a different country and playing in what’s widely accepted to be the best league in the world.

Dominik Szoboszlai has made a fantastic start to life at Anfield. In the home match with Bournemouth he won a penalty and cracked in the ferocious drive that led to Diogo Jota’s close-range finish for the third goal. Then it was his left-foot rocket from the edge of the penalty area that set the tone for an enthralling performance and an emphatic victory against Aston Villa. He is athletic and assured. Blessed with guile and grace, he has a desire and a work rate that’s really endearing him to fans.

Alexis Mac Allister’s start has been less explosive but not less impressive. He’s a genuinely clever footballer who can play in multiple midfield roles. He’s already shown his capacity to pick a pass to open up opposing defences and he gets into great positions at the top end of the pitch, where he can really impact the game.

At the start of the season Darwin Nunez looked like the fifth forward in line. His first season was a mixture of highs and lows, but overall he failed to live up to the high expectations that come with an £85m transfer fee. Despite that, he always looked like he had all the attributes necessary to be a top striker. He’s quick, he’s direct, he forces opposing defenders to become engaged in dealing with him sooner than they’d like, he’s a bundle of energy and always gets in good positions in and around the penalty area. His lack of composure in front of goal last season proved costly. But his game-changing contribution against Newcastle could prove to be a defining moment in his Liverpool career.

The two goals Nunez scored after coming off the bench were from precisely the sort of chances he was missing with great regularity last season. He’s still quite raw-which only adds to the excitement at what he can achieve with all that potential.

It’s far too early to make a really well-informed assessment of what the season has in store for Liverpool, but from what we’ve seen so far it looks like it offers a real sense of promise and improvement.

