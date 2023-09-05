Jamie Beatson, We are Perth, external

I don’t know if it’s possible to play any worse than we did last Saturday and not lose the game.

This team is going to take time to work, and getting the likes of Chris Kane and Drey Wright up to fitness will be crucial to Saints’ chances going forward.

Kane in particular made a difference when he came on against Dundee - dragging us up the park, retaining possession and winning free-kicks in advanced areas.

There is much room for improvement for sure - the break comes at a good time for us in terms of getting players up to speed and integrating the new signings before our next match, at home to Rangers.