'﻿Australia can make it through the group' - Baccus

S﻿t Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus has been talking about the experience of playing at the World Cup for Australia.

The 24-year-old came off the bench as the Socceroos lost their opening group game 4-1 to France.

"It was such an amazing feeling to get on to the pitch against France," he told the Daily Record., external "It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was a young boy."

Baccus remains confident that Australia, who next face Tunisia on Saturday, can make the knockout stages.

“We need to believe in ourselves to the fullest and go out there and make our families, our nation and ourselves proud by giving it our all," he said.

“If we do that, I’m confident we can make it through the group.”