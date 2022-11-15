Chelsea are confident they have managed to come to a deal with RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku and that the 25-year-old Frenchman will join in January or the summer. (90min, external)

The Blues could revive their interest in Ronaldo after a summer move was reportedly blocked by then manager Thomas Tuchel. (CBS via Express, external)

Tuchel must leave the UK in December, due to post-Brexit laws, following his sacking from Stamford Bridge, but two of his coaches, Zsolt Low and Benjamin Webber, who have been placed on gardening leave, can remain because they are still technically under contract. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea's 30-year-old Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy is considering his future at Stamford Bridge because of concerns about his first-team chances. (Mail), external

