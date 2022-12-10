Buddies' penalty woes

St Mirren have had little to no luck when it comes to penalty decisions this season.

They have been awarded the joint-fewest penalties in the Scottish Premiership - just one when Jonah Ayunga tucked away a consolation in September's 4-1 defeat by Aberdeen.

At the other end, Stephen Robinson's side have conceded the most spot-kicks in the league with eight - two more than Livingston in second.

It is a record that doesn't make pretty reading for the Paisley side and one that Robinson will hope improves as the season progresses.

SNS

Declan Gallagher was unhappy that referee Nick Walsh awarded Rangers a penalty in November's 1-1 draw