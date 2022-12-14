Cooper coy about Forest's January transfer plans

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says there have been a number of eye-catching performances at the World Cup, but is coy about whether or not any have convinced him to further add to his squad.

The Reds had the most active summer spending spree in Premier League history after winning promotion via the Championship play-off final, singing 22 players.

They added a 23rd ahead of the January transfer window, with Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa signing for the East Midlands club last week.

When asked by BBC East Midlands Today if anyone in Qatar had impressed, Cooper laughed as he gave a nod of appreciation to Argentina megastar Lionel Messi and France maestro Kylian Mbappe.

“The number 10 for Argentina is not bad and the wide player for France,” Cooper grinned.

“Like always in a World Cup you see the obvious superstars that carry the results for their countries, you see the guys that surprise and come out of nowhere and everything in between that.

“There have been some great stories written by some of the teams and players at the World Cup.

“We will see, at the moment we are just focused on training. When January comes and the window opens, we will see where we are at.”

