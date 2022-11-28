Soaking up the sunshine
Leicester City have arrived in Abu Dhabi for a week of warm-weather training.
Just an hour's flight away from seven of their team-mates in Qatar, Brendan Rodgers' players are acclimatising to temperatures beyond 30C in Abu Dhabi.
They will stay until Sunday before returning to ramp up preparations for the English season recommencing in the week before Christmas.
The Foxes' first game back is a trip to MK Dons on Tuesday 20 December in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Set for a week in the Abu Dhabi sun 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/SmaEeF38Jh— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 28, 2022
