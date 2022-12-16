Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media ahead of welcoming Kilmarnock to Tynecastle in the Scottish Premiership.

Here are some of the key points from the presser:

He admitted the break at this time of the year has been "strange" but the team's trip to Spain was "pleasing", allowing time to "focus on the fitness" of players.

Believes "getting more consistency in the selection of the defensive unit" will rectify the conceding issue Hearts have.

Neilson confirmed the club are "looking at" Callum Patterson, but added there are a number of players in that bracket.

On interest surrounding Kye Rowles, he said the club have aspirations to climb up the table and play European football and to do that, they must "keep our best players here".