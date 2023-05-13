Hibernian manager Lee Johnson told Sportsound: "I thought the boys deserved [the victory] with their energy and work rate and quality, up until the final third. It was total domination from the lads implementing the tactical element. We're all frustrated given that we haven't come away with three points.

"The performance has been consistently there for three or four games. We're building something here. Next season we're going to be really strong, I truly believe that.

"It'll have to be an outstanding few weeks for us to achieve third.

"I'm very proud of the boys. I want to keep progressing the boys and the club. There are really encouraging signs moving forward. Hopefully we can put in a similar type of performance. There were too many occasions where we couldn't get the final touch or the post got in our way."