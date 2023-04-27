Your thoughts on Wednesday's game
We asked for your views on Wednesday’s Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Brighton.
Here are some of your comments:
Mike: It was a real team effort, they chased and harassed in the first half, and took control in the second half with a great performance.
Scott: Amazing performance from Forest, true fighters!
Grant: What a great game. Hopefully Forest will have belief and momentum now to stay up!
Tim: Forest are magic, on and off the pitch.
Brian: Well done all involved. Thoughts are with Neco [Williams].