St Johnstone's epic draw with Ross County has earned two Perth players a spot in Sportscene presenter Jonathan Sutherland's team of midweek.

Steve May scored two, including a spot-kick, and also had a shot tipped on to the post in an impressive individual display.

The striker is joined by defender Ryan McGowan, who snatched a point from the jaws of defeat with the last-gasp equaliser in Dingwall.