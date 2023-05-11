Goodwin on relegation dogfight, bumper crowd & counterpart Mackay
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before Saturday's crucial Premiership visit of Ross County.
Here are the key points:
With United just a point above bottom club County, Goodwin says "all games are huge" at this stage of the season.
On their league position, he adds: "We have to be realistic - we know we are in a relegation dogfight".
With a crowd in excess of 10,000 expected at Tannadice, Goodwin says it illustrates the magnitude of the game and the size of the club.
There has been no hangover in training from last weekend's Tayside derby defeat to St Johnstone which stalled United's momentum.
Goodwin insists nobody at United ever thought County were cut adrift at the bottom, adding that he rates Malky Mackay as one of the best managers in the league.
The 40th anniversary of United's top-flight title success highlights why they need to keep the team in the top division.