Miovski hails Robson for making Dons 'more aggressive' & defensively sound

Striker Bojan Miovski says Aberdeen are no longer a soft touch thanks to Barry Robson as he welcomed the manager being given the job full-time.

“We’ve had several weeks with him now and I’m very happy that he’s signed for two more years," said the North Macedonia international.

“Everyone enjoys it, we play very good football. Now we are more aggressive and we don’t concede a lot of goals and it means a lot for us.”

Miovski, 23, is relishing his productive partnership with Duk and revealed his 18-goal tally for the season so far leaves him just two short of the target he start at the start of his debut campaign in Scotland.

“We enjoy playing on the pitch and we speak every day in training about how we can improve, so I really love playing with him,” said Miovski.

“It’s not a competition [to score the most goals], we support each other, I’m happy when he scores and he’s happy when I score. If we continue scoring the goals everyone in the club and the fans will be happy.

“I want to score 20 goals, I am close to this number and I want to continue scoring after I reach 20 - I want to finish strong."