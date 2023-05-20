Livingston 2-1 Dundee United: What did they say

Livingston boss David Martindale told BBC Scotland: "I wasn't thrilled with how we played in the first half, I thought we gave up too much territory and gave them easy possession. Tweaked it at half-time, which helped.

"I thought we defended our final third, especially our 18, fantastically well. Shamal George has made a big save. I've been harsh on him internally the last three or four weeks. I want keepers that make the 'could saves', not the 'should saves'. He kept us in the game, kept us with three points as opposed to maybe one.

"The personnel that came on the park were very, very good. Tom Parkes was incredible, never missed a header. Jamie Brandon brought real energy. To a man, they were very, very good.

"It's been a long time without a goal for Brucie, but he's the kind of kid that can go on a wee spree. He still needs to work on his link-up, but it wasn't that bad today.

"My problem is - I need to find that performance away from home. Our home form has been very good. We've not performed well enough in those away fixtures, and I know how to rectify that.

"It was a mixed performance. We got the ball down and played, we hit them on the counter. The most pleasing aspect was how we defended our box, especially second-half."