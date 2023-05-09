Yokohama reunion for Postecoglou as Celtic confirm July friendly

Celtic will begin their Asian summer tour with a friendly against Ange Postecoglou's former club Yokohama Marinos on 19 July.

Postecoglou guided Marinos to the J-League title in 2019 during his three-and-a-half year tenure, while striker Daizen Maeda spent 18 months at the club before his move to Parkhead.

“I’m delighted to be taking Celtic to Japan this summer and it’s a tour made even more special by the prospect of facing my old team," said Postecoglou.

“It’s a great club that holds some special memories for me and I look forward to meeting up with friends there in July.”

Maeda added: “It is a club which has played a major role in my career and, of course, it will be a pleasure to return home with Celtic and see my friends at the club and the Marinos supporters.”

Celtic have already confirmed a friendly with English top-flight side Wolves in Suwon, South Korea, on 26 July as part of the tour.