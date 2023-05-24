Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London Sport

It's that time of year where football fans and journalists alike are furiously refreshing their social media feeds for news of retained lists, new contracts, farewells, etc.

But, unexpectedly on Monday morning, Bayer Leverkusen put out a tweet thanking Chelsea loanee Callum Hudson-Odoi for his "dedication" - before the 22-year-old penned his own message for the fans, saying "it's been great to be part of the journey". So why would his spell in Germany have been cut short before their final Bundesliga game of the season?

His experience is unfortunately a familiar and cautionary tale alongside other underwhelming loans over recent years. Tiemoue Bakayoko at AC Milan, Billy Gilmour at Norwich, Malang Sarr at Monaco and Baba Rahman at Reading to name just a few.

Hudson-Odoi has made only 21 appearances all season, scoring one goal and registering one assist. It feels a far cry from when he was once the subject of a reported £35m bid from Bayern Munich when he was considered one of the brightest young talents in English football back in 2019.

With 12 months remaining on his lucrative Chelsea contract come the summer, it remains to be seen whether he'll be given the opportunity to resurrect his career at Stamford Bridge. Things are complicated further by the 14 permanent senior signings over the last two transfer windows alone - plus 32 different players used in the Premier League this season - it goes without saying there's a lot of competition for places and minutes.

As we continue to wait for confirmation that Mauricio Pochettino will indeed be the new manager, many of the other players will also be in limbo waiting to find out whether they have a place in his plans for the club and squad.

The future of a number of the 'Cobham kids' is seemingly up in the air - Mason Mount perhaps the most high profile as he continues to be linked with a move away. Hudson-Odoi's early return from Germany and current predicament sums up what a pivotal summer it will be for the club and its (many) players as they hope to put this dire season behind them and try and re-establish themselves as a top side.

Hear more from Lucy on The Far Post: A London Football Podcast

Sign up for Chelsea notifications