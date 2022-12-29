Erling Haaland's performance in Manchester City's win at Leeds got him a spot in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

Crooks said: "Twenty Premier League goals for Erling Haaland and we're not even halfway through the season. The Norwegian superstar scored twice against a totally outclassed Leeds United, should really have had a hat-trick and could have scored four or five.

"Once Haaland arrived at Etihad Stadium, his Manchester City team-mates took a nanosecond to work out how to get the best out of him - and are now carving out chances for the striker almost at will.

"It's quite conceivable he could score as many as 40 goals this season, which is the worst possible news for Arsenal and music to the ears if you're a Tottenham fan."

Who else made Garth's team?