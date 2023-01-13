Sutton's predictions: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Palace are so inconsistent that we are getting to the stage where I might as well say they will win or lose every time because when I try to call it based on their previous result or performance, I get it wrong each time.

I am talking about this game before Chelsea play Fulham on Thursday night, but I am not expecting Graham Potter's problems to have disappeared, no matter what happens at Craven Cottage.

At times it has felt like Chelsea are making it up as they go along with their transfer strategy under Todd Boehly, and of course that has impacted their performances on the pitch.

Chelsea will pay tribute to their late manager Gianluca Vialli, who passed away last week, before this game and it is going to be an emotional afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

It was Vialli who signed me for Chelsea and I'd like to see them win, just for him.

Gaz's prediction: 3-1

I quite like watching Palace, they always have a go at teams - but Chelsea are at home and their results are going to improve sooner or later.

