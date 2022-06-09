Brighton playmaker Leandro Trossard scored two goals for Belgium on Wednesday, with Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne also netting in a commanding 6-1 win over Poland.

Robert Lewandowski had given Poland a first-half lead but Axel Witsel levelled and De Bruyne struck early in the second half to hand Belgium the initiative.

Trossard replaced Eden Hazard with a quarter of the game remaining and made an instant impact with a quickfire double, the second a curling strike from the edge of the box.

Wolves' midfielder Leander Dendoncker also joined the scoring before Lois Openda completed the rout.

Belgium are second in their Nations League group and play Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.