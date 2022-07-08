Assistant coach Steven Reid has chosen to leave Nottingham Forest to take on a role offering support to players around mental well-being, confidence, and leadership.

He told the club website:, external "As those close to me know, I've had mental health and confidence issues throughout my playing and coaching career, which has spanned from League One academy football through to the Premier League, World Cup and European Championships. I've been lucky in that I've had an excellent support network around me to pull me through these times.

"I now want to dedicate my time to being part of that support for any players/athletes or staff who might not have this network in place.

"My time at Nottingham Forest could not have finished on a bigger high than promotion to the Premier League, and I have no doubt under the guidance of Steve Cooper and staff, next season will be another great success.

"I leave with some amazing memories - none more so than being fortunate enough to lead the team against Huddersfield away.

"A big thank you to everyone at Forest over the last two seasons, and for making last year such an amazing one. All the very best for the future."