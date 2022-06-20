Fans' views on St Johnstone's upcoming season

Bobby: Hard to see how things will improve under Callum Davidson. Negative, predictable football. Relegation battle on the cards. At least I hope it will be a battle.

Mike: Even with Callum Hendry and Zander Clark leaving we have a better squad now than we did at the end of the last summer window. We have other strikers that have done well in other leagues and need to give them a go and we need a replacement keeper. The back line looks sorted and need numbers in centre mid too. I'm optimistic.

Andy: Callum [Davidson] has certainly seen the ultimate highs and lows in the space of two seasons! Season three will be far more balanced. Ross Sinclair should be starting his ascension as number one keeper. Midfield will have extra punch with the addition of Andrew Considine and Drey Wright. In the front line Theo Bair and Eetu Vertainen will show us what they've got!

