G﻿eorge Cummins, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte has dismissed talk of a return to a Juventus, a club he had success with as a player and a manager.

It has led to questions about his own future with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, however, Tottenham do have an option to extend that by another year.

So when will be the best time to discuss a new contract with the club?

“There doesn’t exist a right time,” Conte said. “It could be tomorrow. It could be the last day of the Premier League season.

"The most important thing for me and the club is to understand we want to continue together, to go in the same direction. Otherwise I don’t see a problem.

“I don’t want to push the club about the situation because it’s not the right time.

"We have just started the season and we have a long time to live together and to understand, to continue to work together.”