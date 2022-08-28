Analysis: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport reporter:

The City Ground will be a tough place to go to this season and Nottingham Forest performed well against Tottenham - but it was not enough.

Antonio Conte's side reminded Forest of the step up to the Premier League by taking their chances and holding firm in periods of pressure.

Forest created plenty of opportunities in attack and controlled large parts of the game but lacked the ruthlessness Spurs had in Harry Kane.

Still, Steve Cooper has lots to work with and if Forest can find their end product, they will be competitive this season.