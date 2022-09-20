S﻿andy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Killie headed to Livi on Saturday for "El Plastico" but it all ended in a big disappointment for the travelling fans as we go into the international break on the back of a poor display.

The return of Zach Hemming and Jordan Jones after injury raised pre-match optimism while we hoped Christian Doidge could solve our striking problems.

The reality was we created one clear-cut chance and even at this very early stage it is clear that scoring goals will be an issue.

The manager has assembled a defence that will be hard to break down but he needs to address the lack of creativity and goalscoring at the other end.

It does seem Derek McInnes has not yet settled on a preferred formation but I suspect he needs to take the handbrake off a bit and allow us to create more.

We are only seven games into the season, so there's no need to panic. However, it is points on the board that matter and a few wins at this stage quickly fires you up the table.

Next up is a trip to Pittodrie so perfect timing for the manager to get one over his old club.