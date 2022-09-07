Mike Hughes, BBC Sport

It’s clearly been a frustrating start to the season for Liverpool and their supporters.

The team haven’t been firing on all cylinders and the results so far, like some of the performances, have been indifferent.

Injuries to key players at the start of the season has meant that the midfield has lacked its normal balance.

That has had a knock-on effect at both ends of the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have been short on attacking invention at times, and also have lacked the defensive solidity that we’ve come to expect from a team that includes such an imperious talent as Virgil van Dijk.

When Sadio Mane moved on to Bayern Munich, everyone at Liverpool knew they were losing a world class talent and someone who could be relied on to weigh in with an almost guaranteed quota of goals. But Mane was also an incredible team player. His playing relationship with Andy Robertson was fabulously fruitful and his willingness to work and levels of endeavour were faultless. It takes time for the team to adapt to his absence.

It also takes time for new signings to bed in. Darwin Nunez has all the gifts required to be a force in the Premier League, but getting to grips with the relentless pace of the competition is challenging. He hasn’t been helped by his stupid sending off against Crystal Palace, but lessons will be learned from that incident.

Tonight’s Champions League opener away to Napoli and Saturday’s home match with Wolves will give us a clearer indication of what the season will hold for Liverpool, but the “Prophets Of Doom” have gone in way too early on dismissing their hopes of lifting the glittering prizes this season.

Liverpool will get better.

Believe me!