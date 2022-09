Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut after having a custom facemask fitted to protect his broken jaw.

Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria could also be in line for his Blues bow after missing out at the weekend.

Thiago Silva has been rested, while N'Golo Kante remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Will Tuchel start Aubameyang? Predict the Blues XI?