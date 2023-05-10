Mark Noble says he was comforted in knowing Declan Rice would succeed him as captain at West Ham.

Rice was captured in a viral video clip this week as he engaged with an emotional young fan before giving him his shirt.

Noble said the clip showed viewers the real Rice.

Noble told BBC Sport's The Football News Show: "He has such a big heart, is such a kind person. At times I actually say to him 'Dec, in your position now you can't be nice to everyone as people will take advantage of you.'

"He knows that.

"He's a better person than he is a player and that is saying something."