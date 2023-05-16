Bournemouth have confirmed the permanent signing of Hamed Traore from Sassuolo.

The midfielder joined the Cherries in January, initially on a loan deal but conditions within the original agreement have since been met, triggering a permanent switch.

The deal is for five years until 2028, with a fee in the region on £20m.

The 22-year-old has made seven appearances for Bournemouth since his arrival, but has been out injured since the beginning of April.

Speaking to the club website, Traore said: "Everyone has been really welcoming with me. Everything is good here and I'm just happy to be here.

"I’ve had a couple of injuries so I'm looking forward to next season, but right now I'm working hard and hope to come back before the end and help the team."

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake added: "We've been really impressed by Hamed since his arrival in January, and we're delighted to have him with us for the long term.

"He's shown he's already capable of performing well at the top level, and we're excited to see him develop even further."