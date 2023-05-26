Hearts v Hibs: Team news

Hearts welcome back Alex Cochrane from suspension but fellow left-back Stephen Kingsley is set to miss out again, along with Liam Boyce (knee), Beni Baningime (knee), Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot).

Hibs manager Lee Johnson is likely to be without defender CJ Egan-Riley for the trip to Tynecastle. Mykola Kukharevych is still missing along with long-term absentees Martin Boyle (knee), Kyle Magennis (pelvis) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring).