Kilmarnock 3-1 Ross County: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Kilmarnock beat Ross County 3-1 to secure their Scottish Premiership status for next season.

Here's what you had to say:

Anna: I was a bag of nerves the whole game, I have to say. When we went 2-0 up I was OK, but at 2-1 the nerves kicked in again. When Vassell bagged the third goal I knew we were safe. It was a much better performance all round, all over the pitch. Even the subs worked well too. The result made this Killie fan a very happy girl indeed.