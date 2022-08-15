We asked you for your post-match thoughts following the 0-0 draw with Brighton.

Here are some of your comments:

George: Newcastle were looking good last week but were made to look distinctly ordinary by Brighton. Had it not been for Pope we would have been well beaten. An experienced striker and another classy midfielder are priorities if we are to progress.

Thomas: We definitely lacked in end product today. We looked good on the counter and very solid at the back which I haven't been able to say for a long time! Nick Pope was an absolute machine today, we need to get him all over social media more often.

Martin: Strong Brighton showing but it was a hard-fought point we wouldn't have got close to a year ago, with Nick Pope putting in a performance which more than justified him trending on Twitter! It does highlight that investment is required up front by the end of the window though. We can't be focused on Wilson for goals.

Greg: Looking short in the attacking department. Regardless of who is on the market Eddie should go all out for the QPR goalkeeper Dieng - seems like he's got a goal or two in him.