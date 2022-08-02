Alex Pewter, CPFC Insights, external

Two summers ago, Eberechi Eze was an injection of life into an otherwise stagnant side.

But an Achilles injury curtailed his debut season, forcing him to miss much of the Vieira-led revolution.

On his return, Palace carefully monitored his minutes and only increased them gradually.

Flashes of skill were on show, but the performances weren't the focus - the task was to get him ready for 2022-23.

Most of the squad's chess pieces are set on the table and the formation is embedded.

Adding a fully healthy Eze to that mix does have the feel of being another new signing.

It can take time to regain mobility and pace after his injury, but his flick and skilful run against Montpellier, leading to Wilfried Zaha's goal, removed any remaining doubt.

More encouraging still, he could press with the intensity required of the pair of "number 8s" in midfield.

Ball carriers able to beat their marker through the middle can often outweigh the threat from a wing due to the overloads they can create.

If Eze can replicate this in the Premier League on top of his set-piece taking, will he be a vital part of the system?

Do you agree with Alex? Do you think Eze is central to Palace's success this season or does he still have to prove himself?