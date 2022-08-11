Mark Noble says that not being capped by England is "not a regret" following the 35-year-old's retirement from football at the end of last season.

The West Ham legend joined the Hammers youth academy in 2000, remaining at the club for over 20 years and becoming their record Premier League appearance-holder with 414 games.

Despite captaining England Under-21s and playing consistently in the Premier League the midfielder never received a senior call-up.

"For me it is not a regret, it really isn't, but if you asked me in another way - 'am I gutted I never played for England' of course I am," he said on his West Ham 'One Of Our Own' documentary. , external

"At times I thought I deserved it but - when I look at some players that have played for England - I am pretty sure there will be a lot of people who say I have had a lot better careers than a lot of them, who have had one or two caps for England.

"Congratulations to them as it is every boy's dream and their families would have been incredibly proud, and so would mine. But it never happened and it never came, but I will never dwell on that."