Brendan Rodgers says "things will become clearer" around Wesley Fofana when the transfer window shuts next Thursday.

The centre-back has been ruled out of contention for Saturday's away game against Chelsea due to personal reasons, amid speculation over his departure from the club.

On how Fofana can earn his place in the team again, Rodgers said: "For me, it’s always about the commitment and when the players are ready to commit to the ethos of the team.

"If they’re not in the right frame of mind, we have to move on. The window will shut and then things will become clearer."

The Foxes have rejected three bids from Chelsea but whether there will be a fourth is not Rodgers' focus.

"It’s not in my concentration," he added. "I can’t lose energy thinking so much about it. It’ll be between the clubs.

"We have to continue to work with what we have.

"We’re looking at a few players leaving in order to bring some in.

"That’s been the model of the club, in terms of releasing funds."