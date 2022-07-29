Glass joins Derry after new United deal

Midfielder Declan Glass has agreed a new one-year extension with Dundee United and immediately joined Derry City on loan until November.

The 22-year-old, who is now tied to the Scottish Premiership club until 2024, will team up with defender Mark Connolly, who completed a permanent switch from United to Derry on Thursday.

Sporting director Tony Asghar told United's official website: "Last season, in coming back from a serious injury, Declan had a stop-start season, but we have all seen the qualities he has in his time playing for United.

"We need to give players an opportunity to play games regularly to be a long-term asset for Dundee United.

"By extending his contract, we are committing Declan to rise to that challenge."

Connolly had been on loan to Dundalk for the start of the League of Ireland Premier Division season.

However, he and Glass have now joined the side sitting two points behind in third place.